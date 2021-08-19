James Croizier is the owner of the Ogre’s Lair family game shop in Yellowknife and at the start of our, chat James said while he might not have been the only hobby and game store in town when he opened, he definitely had the smallest location.
James has now been the owner of the Ogre’s Lair for a few decades and says the key to having a great game store is not treating it like a store.
To help foster that unique clubhouse experience James leaves out free board games so people can try them out and play them in the store.
To end off this True North Tale James talks about one of his favorite parts about owning the Ogre’s Lair and the benefits of having the store in a bigger space.