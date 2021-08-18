COVID-19 outbreak at Norman Wells long term care facility

- Advertisement -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Sahtú Dene Nechá Ko ̨́Long Term Care Facility in Norman Wells.

There are two confirmed cases at the facility — an outbreak is declared when one person living or working at the facility contracts COVID-19.

The facility had been closed to visitors since August 15, and the Health and Social Services Authority mandated testing and stronger cleaning protocols for staff and residents on Tuesday.

There are already five COVID-19 cases in Norman Wells, the hub for the Sahtu, connected to the Sahtu outbreak.

There are now 70 active COVID-19 cases in total in the NWT.

The other cases are spread throughout a number of communities: there are 44 confirmed cases in Fort Good Hope, 12 in Yellowknife, five in Colville Lake, three in Délı̨nę and one in Inuvik.