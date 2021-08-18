70 COVID-19 cases now linked to Sahtu outbreak

- Advertisement -

There are now 70 active COVID-19 cases in the NWT related to the Sahtu outbreak.

There are 44 confirmed cases in Fort Good Hope, 12 in Yellowknife, five in Colville Lake, five in Norman Wells, three in Délı̨nę and one in Inuvik.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer also announced a number of new public exposure locations in the NWT, including three in Yellowknife.

Anyone who’s used a taxi company since August 9th should self monitor and wear a mask in all public places.

Bingo nights at the Tree of Peace friendship center from August 8th-14th is considered a high exposure setting. All individuals who attended must isolate 10 days and arrange for testing.

Lastly, anyone who was at Weaver and Devor on August 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. is being asked to self monitor and wear a mask in all public places.

In Norman Wells, the Legion on August 13th from 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. and the Mud Bog event on August 14th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. are both considered exposure locations.

Exposure notices were also given for a Norman Wells to Inuvik, Canadian North flight 244 on August 14th for those in rows 13-19 and for an Edmonton to Yellowknife, WestJet flight 3258 on August 15th for those in rows 14-20.

Every North Wright Airways flight that has left Fort Good Hope or Colville Lake since August 5th was also listed as an exposure location.

Fully vaccinated residents in affected rows must self monitor and wear a mask in all public places while partially or unvaccinated residents must isolate 10 days and arrange for testing.

Non-essential travel into and out of the communities of Délı̨nę and Tulita is now strongly discouraged says the CPHO.

Masking in indoor public spaces is now being recommended across the NWT.