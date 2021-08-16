Hide your trash or the bears will get it: Hay River

- Advertisement -

The Town of Hay River is warning residents to lock up their garbage amid a rise in bear sightings in town.

“Residents of Hay River… With the amount of bears coming into town we are asking to make sure your garbage is locked away in a shed or garage until the morning of garbage day as per Bylaw 619, section 8b,” the town wrote in a post to Facebook.

Yellowknife recently has seen a spike in bear sightings.

Environment and Natural Resources warned residents that they can expect more sightings in the near future as bears forage for food.

One bear was spotted near the airport on August 6 and two bears being put down by ENR over the past week as they put down a bear on Thursday that was spotted in Ndilo.