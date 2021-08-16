$50 million in funding going towards Dehk’è Frank Channel Bridge replacement

- Advertisement -

The construction of a new bridge to replace the Dehk’è Frank Channel Bridge, which has reached the end of its life, is receiving $50 million in funding

The Government of Canada is investing $37.5 million for the new Frank Channel Bridge, while the GNWT is providing $12.5 million.

The bridge is a critical component of Highway 3, the only highway corridor into North Slave Region, Yellowknife, and numerous mines and mineral development areas.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says this project will ensure the safe and reliable transportation of goods and provide community members with more flexible access to important resources.

- Advertisement -

“The new bridge will be able to support heavier loads and larger commodities, making the region more accessible,” he adds.

Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie says this investment is expected to have important economic, environmental, and employment benefits for the region.

“Replacing the Dehk’è Frank Channel Bridge will help to meet the needs of our citizens for decades to come,” she adds.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to begin in 2022 and scheduled to open to traffic by the end of 2024.