Current UNW president Todd Parsons not seeking re-election

The Union of Northern Workers has confirmed that Todd Parson, its longtime president, will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Parsons, who has been the organization’s leader since 2002, is not running for another three-year term, said a union spokesperson in an email.

Parsons is currently in his sixth term. Prior to being elected president, he served two years as the regional vice president for the North Slave Region.

According to the union’s website, Parsons worked as a firefighter in Yellowknife for 14 years, and became active in his Union in the early 1990s.

The position of president will be voted on at the UNW Triennial Convention taking place from October 15th-17th this year.

The convention was supposed to take place last fall but was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

A decision has yet to be made on whether this year’s convention will be in person or done virtually.

Three other positions are up for grabs as well. Regional vice presidents for the North Great Slave, Deh Cho and Kimberlite Region will also be selected at the convention.