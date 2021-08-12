Jet to fly over NWT today as salute to healthcare and essential workers

- Advertisement -

On August 12th, a Canadian Armed Forces jet will be conducting flypasts over the NWT as part of this year’s Operation INSPIRATION flights.

INSPIRATION was launched in May 2020 as a salute to healthcare and essential workers and to brighten the lives of Canadians doing their part to keep each other safe during the pandemic.

Captain Dan Deluce will begin the planned route of the CF-18 Demonstration jet at approximately 2:15 p.m. starting over Hay River and then flying north to Yellowknife.

The route will include various locations including hospitals to recognize the hard work and sacrifices of frontline workers.

Locations the jet will fly over include the Hay River Regional Health Centre, Hay River Merlyn Carter Airport, Stanton Territorial Hospital, Bush Pilots Monument, and the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Center.

Captain Suzanne Nogue of the Joint Task Force North says the aircraft will fly over the area at an altitude no lower than 1000 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.

“Flypasts by the Royal Canadian Air Force are conducted in support of special events and are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety,” she adds.

To complete it’s route, the CF-18 will land at the Yellowknife Airport.