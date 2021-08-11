Two RCMP officers charged for assaulting woman in custody

- Advertisement -

NT RCMP have charged two members of the Yellowknife Detachment, Cst Francesca Bechard and Cpl Jason Archer, with assault.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Detachment on October 14th, 2020, while lodging a woman in cells.

The incident, not described in the news release, was later reported by a senior officer. This led to the officer in charge requesting a criminal investigation.

Media Relations officer Marie York-Condon says the Alberta RCMP, as an outside independent police agency, conducted and completed this investigation.

The completed investigation was later sent to the Crown Prosecution for evaluation.

Both officers were charged with one count of assault each. As the charges have not been proven in court, both officers remain working in the Detachment.

They will next appear in Territorial Court on September 14th.