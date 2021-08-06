Bears spotted near YK airport, sand pits

- Advertisement -

A mom and cub have been spotted near the Yellowknife Airport and Sand Pit area causing “an unpredictable situation according to the Environment and Natural Resources.

ENR officers are patrolling the area and will alert any people walking in that area.

“They appear to have been split up and we are currently not sure if they have met back up,” says ENR in a Facebook post.

Residents who may see a bear in the area are asked to keep their distance and call ENR right away at 873-7181.

It’s been a busy week of bear sightings in the territory as two bears have been killed by officers in the past week.