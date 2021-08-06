One COVID-19 case confirmed in Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

An NWT resident in Fort Smith who returned from travel from outside the territory has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The person is isolating and doing well.

No public exposures occurred, and the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has not identified any risk to the public.

Acting CPHO Andre Corriveau says an increase in COVID-19 introductions into NWT is expected as case numbers increase across Canada, public health measures are relaxed in many places, and travel volume into NWT increases.

“Evidence is showing that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more common in Canada,” he adds.

Corriveau says COVID-19 is shifting to a pandemic of the unvaccinated and that those who are not protected are at higher risk.

“Getting vaccinated is the best protection for yourself and your community'” he adds.

For more information on the Delta Variant, residents can search in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the GNWT COVID-19 website.