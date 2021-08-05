15 community infrastructure projects across NWT receive funding

- Advertisement -

Over $25 million in joint funding is being given to 15 community infrastructure projects across the NWT.

The federal government is investing over $16.6 million in these projects while NWT communities and Indigenous recipients are providing over $8.7 million.

MACA Minister Shane Thompson says the projects being funded will help to revitalize much needed community infrastructure, invest in local economies and open public spaces for community members to come together safely and foster the sharing of cultural knowledge.

“These new spaces will create a welcome opportunity for our residents to gather and celebrate again,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

Among the projects funded are upgrades to Tuktoyaktuk’s water treatment plant that will benefit

residents by providing cleaner and more reliable drinking water and ensuring the long-term

functioning of the plant.

Tuktoyaktuk Mayor Erwin Elias says the upgrade will provide the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk with the proper equipment to ensure that residents are provided with clean, safe drinking water and meet the national drinking water standards.

In Tulita, the construction of a Dene cultural centre will create a central gathering place for residents and visitors alike to celebrate and preserve the Dene culture.

The Tulita Land Corporation says the cultural centre will provide a unique space for Tulita’s Dene to celebrate and share Dene history, culture and heritage with the rest of the world.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says investments to build and upgrade community and recreation infrastructure will ensure that Northerners have access to modern and efficient facilities and services across the territory.