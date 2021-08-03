GNWT wants help finding space for temporary Day shelter

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is now reaching out to the business community for any physical space that could be available for a temporary Day shelter within Yellowknife.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Services says it is necessary to find additional shelter space to support those experiencing homelessness in Yellowknife before the cold weather returns in the fall.

“We have done an extensive search over the past year to look for a suitable site or facility that can offer additional shelter to Yellowknife’s homeless population,” they add.

The temporary day shelter, held at the Mine Resources building, was shut on May 31. That shelter was set up because of the reduced capacity at the existing Sobering Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson says the GNWT has examined over 30 sites but have so far been unsuccessful in securing a space due to environmental remediation issues, inability to meet program needs and opposition from neighbours not wanting this type of facility in their area.

“We are asking landlords in Yellowknife who have available space that may be used as a temporary shelter to serve this vulnerable population, to please complete the Request for Information for a Temporary Warming Shelter,” they add.

More information and a copy of the Request for Information can be found online.

The deadline for submission is 3:00 p.m. August 20th.