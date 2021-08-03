Death of woman in police custody under investigation

- Advertisement -

The Calgary Police are conducting an external investigation into a death that occurred in police custody the night of July 31st in Tuktoyaktuk.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old woman was taken into custody for public intoxication and later died just after midnight.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4th.

The Calgary Police Service will be leading the investigation as it is standard procedure for another police agency to begin an external investigation when a death occurs in custody.

No further information is available at this time.