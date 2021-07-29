Festival on 47th Street coming this weekend

- Advertisement -

As the summer rolls on, the second annual Festival on 47th Street is coming to Yellowknife.

Started amid the pandemic, the festival will feature musical artists and vendors in an open-street festival, unlike last year — which was a ticketed event to help manage the COVID-19 risk, says organizer Ainsley Dempsey.

After COVID-19 hurt businesses along the street, Dempsey went to them to see if they would be interested in being part of the festival.

“Last year, when we were looking at doing this, it was my husband’s idea and I said, ‘You’re nuts,’” she said. “But his point was very valid that we as an event rentals company, if we’re not willing to take the plunge, if we’re not willing to kind of figure out all the loopholes and things, no one else is going to do it.”



Vendors like Mermaid Monon Boutique will be there and Paul Brothers Construction have built pieces of furniture that will be on sale.

“It’s stuff that you don’t get to see normally, it’s not a lot of it isn’t storefront stuff. It’s things that only come out at events like this,” she said.

The festival is taking place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.