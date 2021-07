- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Cody!

Cody formerly Angel is a great dog. She gets along with other dogs her own size but not little dogs and likely not cats. She likes to be outside but goes indoors if there are too many bug or is too hot. Cody likes to roam and can get out the yard from time to time.

If you or someone you know would love to bring Cody home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com