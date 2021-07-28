Gabrielle Landrie — Northern storyteller

- Advertisement -

If you were to imagine a fantastical story with a tarot reading heroine facing off against evil in a town with people with wolf heads and snake heads, you probably wouldn’t think of Hay River.

But that’s exactly where Gabrielle Landrie’s book “Lila versus Puff-head: Adventures in the Land of Mind Over Matter is Set.”

Yeah, it pertains to lifestyles around small communities here in the north. Nothing like what you see in the cities or something like that stuff. The book pertains to the North. Gabrielle Landrie

Landrie first wrote the book in 2007, when they were also working as a truck driver.

But since then they have been put into a wheelchair.

Now a second publishing company has approached Landrie and with the time on his hands, Landry says they plan on writing a second edition to the book.

“There’s not too many jobs back then for driving trucks. I drove a truck for 36 years, and then I ended up in a wheelchair. So that kind of ended my driving career here. I said to Lila, i said I’m tired of not getting hired on for work or anything around here.” Gabrielle Landrie

Landrie drew all the images by hand. Now they have to work on rebuilding their art table, and then they’re ready to get cracking on the second book.

“This has got a bit of fantasy and a bit of reality to it. So if People buy the book they can see the Old Town Hall. The Old Town Hall still standing here in town — to base the setting on the North, on northern communities, is more authentic, I’d say.” Gabrielle Landrie