Three companies bidding to build new aquatic centre

Three companies are bidding to construct Yellowknife’s new aquatic centre.

The Bird Construction Group, Clark Builders, and PCL Construction Management have all been invited by the City of Yellowknife to submit a proposal for the development which is set to replace the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

The request for proposal process is open until September 2, by which time companies will have to have submitted their designs and estimated costs.

The current pool, which was constructed in 1987, is “reaching the end of its useful life” according to a report prepared for the city last November.

The city approved design plans back in February on what the pool design will include: a 25-metre long eight-lane pool, a big water slide, leisure pool, splash pad, and lazy river.

Before any construction work can happen, a referendum has to be held. That is because the city has to borrow money to cover the cost of construction.

A report estimated that the pool’s designs would cost between $52 and $64 million, with annual costs of around $2 million. The federal government has provided $12 million in funding, the city has budgeted $4 million in funding, and the rest has to be borrowed.

“That, of course, will be a very important part of this as well,” said Sheila Bassi-Kellett, Senior Administrative Officer. “Because of course there will be a referendum, we do want to make sure that everyone who will be asked to vote at that time, are as informed as possible.”

That referendum will happen sometime in November.