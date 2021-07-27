Yellowknife RCMP charge man with aggravated assault

- Advertisement -

A man was arrested and charged by Yellowknife RCMP in connection with an alleged assault that occurred in a downtown business.

RCMP attended a call for service at around 7:40 p.m. on July 22nd where a man had been allegedly assaulted and was found unconscious.

City of Yellowknife Fire Division EMS transported the man to the Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment of the injuries. He was then transported by medevac to Edmonton for further treatment.

RCMP began an investigation into the incident and with accessibility to video surveillance in the area, they were able to identify a suspect.

The male suspect was arrested at the Yellowknife Airport on July 24th as he was attempting to leave the jurisdiction.

Richard Robert Smith, 29 of Alberta, is charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply.

Smith will next appear in Territorial Court on July 27th.