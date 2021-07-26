One non-resident worker diagnosed with COVID-19 at Ekati

- Advertisement -

One non-resident worker has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Ekati.

Six contacts have been identified and are all isolating at the mine site.

“Assessment by the OCPHO is that the individual did not acquire infection from the mine site,” Dr. Andre Corriveau, Acting Chief Public Health Officer for the Northwest Territories, said in a statement. “All measures to try and prevent introduction of COVID-19 infections were in place.”

There’s no public exposure risk identified connected to the case.

The last COVID-19 case reported in the territory was in Yellowknife on June 29. Since then, case numbers have dwindled throughout the country, reaching the lowest they’ve been in a year nationally last week.