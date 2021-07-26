18 housing units to be built in Tłı̨chǫ region

- Advertisement -

The NWT has received more than $3.9 million to support the construction of 18 affordable modular housing units for individuals and families in the Tłı̨chǫ Region.

NWT MP Michael McLeod could not give an exact breakdown of where exactly the houses will go and how many would be built in each community.

The funding comes from the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative and will support residents in the communities of Behchoko, Whati, Gameti, and Wekweeti.

McLeod says NWT communities require more safe and affordable housing for their residents.

“Through today’s investment, we are taking a significant step towards improving both access to housing and quality of life in the Tłı̨chǫ Region,” he adds.

Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief George Mackenzie says working with the federal government can address housing issues, improve the housing situation in the Tłı̨chǫ Region, and build stronger communities.

“We are committed to working with our partners to help find solutions to the severe housing crisis in our region and this investment is good news for our communities,” he adds.

Nearly 40 per cent of all units created under the RHI program have been for Indigenous peoples.

The houses are expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.