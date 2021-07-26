Temporary liquor prohibition order declared in Behchokǫ̀

- Advertisement -

The Tłı̨chǫ Government has put in place a temporary prohibition order for liquor in Behchokǫ̀ and the surrounding area.

The new rule bars residents from buying, consuming, selling or transporting liquid within the boundaries of Behchokǫ̀, including Rae, Edzo and Frank Channel.

In a post to Facebook, the Tłı̨chǫ Government’s Senior Administrative Officer Curtis Coleman said the change was made “due to public safety concerns caused by a significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity.”

The change was effective July 24 and lasts until August 22.

In the comments on the post, Loreen Beaverho, a Tłı̨chǫ resident said the community government should declare a “National Emergency” due to the high number of suicides and drugs/alcohol related deaths in the past 14 months among our Tlicho people.

“These statistics are off the charts right now,” she wrote. “This is a nation issue. Let’s face this reality and do something as a nation. Alcohol and drugs do not belong in our communities, period.”

Prohibition orders already exist in the three other communities in the Tłı̨chǫ region.