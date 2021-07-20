Hotıì ts’eeda says NWT education needs to include UNDRIP

- Advertisement -

Hotıì ts’eeda says the NWT’s new curriculum needs to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and work more closely with Indigenous governments.

The organization, a research support office run by the Tłı̨chǫ government, says UNDRIP could be used as a basis for reforming the territory’s curriculum in the future.

The GNWT has been consulting with various groups on its updated curriculum for a number of months.

Education minister R.J. Simpson says one of the biggest priorities with the refresh is improving the education outcomes of rural and Indigenous students who often underachieve.

“It’s one of the most significant undertakings this government has taken to date,” said Simpson, speaking in the Legislative Assembly on May 28.

Simpson says the territorial government has received around 600 public feedback responses and held a number of consultation sessions.

The organization is also calling for the establishment of regional Indigenous governing education bodies and to certify language and cultural knowledge holders to teach in classrooms.

The recommendations come in a paper, titled “Ełeyati ts’edı” — meaning “we are sharing words and taking them into consideration” in Tłı̨chǫ.

Back in March, politicians in Alberta claimed the NWT was considering switching its education curriculum from a predominantly Alberta based on a BC based one. That came after the Alberta curriculum was changed to deemphasize teaching about residential schools.

In an email statement, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment said the GNWT had not made any decisions regarding the use of Alberta curriculum or any other jurisdictions’ curriculum.

Simpson said a public feedback report would be presented in font of the Legislative Assembly, which sits next again in October.