Heat warnings in effect for several northern NWT communities

The communities of Inuvik, Fort McPherson, Tulita, Fort Good Hope and Aklavik have received heat warnings from Environment Canada.

A warning was issued today due to hot conditions in these communities with daytime highs near 29 degrees and overnight lows above 14 degrees.

Environment Canada says these hot conditions will persist until Thursday morning.

Residents are being reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” adds Environment Canada.