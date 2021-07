- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Coco!

Coco is a smaller girl weighing about 30 pounds. She is high energy and likes to talk. She is two years old and has lived with dogs and kids.

If you or someone you know would love to bring Coco home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com