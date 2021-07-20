Man found deceased after presumed drowning near Behchoko

- Advertisement -

A 29 year-old man was located deceased after a presumed drowning the night of July 18th under the bridge on Frank’s Channel.

Behchoko RCMP received a report at approximately 4:35 pm, on July 17th about a man believed to have entered the water in the area under the bridge.

Behchoko RCMP attended the scene however could not immediately locate the man.

An air search was conducted by helicopter, but they also could not locate the man.

It wasn’t until the community volunteer search and rescue joined the search that he was located.

Behchoko RCMP are now assisting the NWT Coroner Services with an investigation into the presumed drowning.

Behchoko RCMP say the location of the deceased may bring some closure to this tragic event.