Dene Nation looking for candidates for National Chief

The Dene Nation is looking for candidates to run for National Chief in its upcoming election.

Any Dene NWT resident can run.

Nominations are open July 21 starting, 9:00 a.m. and close August 11 at 5:00 p.m. nominations must be received by the Returning Officer, Alan Cash of Yellowknife by 5:00 p.m.

A candidate must be nominated by at least five active members of Dene Nation, Denendeh and two current Chiefs of Dene Nation, Denendeh.

Nominators must sign or make their mark on the official nomination form, and include a current address and telephone number for the candidate and all nominators.

Candidates must also provide a headshot photograph for printing on the election ballot.

The election will take place at the Dene National Assembly to be held in Fort Simpson and hosted by the Líídlįį Kúę First Nation.

Voting will take place at the Assembly site on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

Current Chief Norman Yakelaya says he plans to run again.

Yakeleya has served one three-year term as Dene National Chief after being elected to replace Bill Erasmus in August 2018.