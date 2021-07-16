Fort Providence and Kakisa receive funding for reliable and efficient energy generation

- Advertisement -

A new transmission line is set to be built in both Fort Providence and Kakisa.

The Government of Canada is investing $45 million in this project while the GNWT is investing up to $15 million.

The project involves the construction of a 170 km transmission line that connects the communities of Fort Providence and Kakisa to the existing Taltson hydro power transmission system south of Hay River.

This project will reduce diesel fuel consumption by approximately one million litres and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2.75 kilotonnes.

- Advertisement -

NWT MP Michael McLeod says this new transmission line will provide a reliable and efficient source of energy for the communities of Fort Providence and Kakisa.

“Access to reliable sources of energy is essential for northern communities to thrive,” he adds.

Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie says by partnering on energy projects like the transmission Line, the GNWT is taking action that will Improve electricity reliability while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and stabilizing energy costs

“Climate change is a serious challenge for our economy and for all levels of government,” he adds.

This project is in line with the GNWT’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from diesel electricity generation in its remote off-grid communities by 25% by 2030.