Vaccination rates slowing across territory

The GNWT says that as of July 10th, 68 per cent of the NWT is fully vaccinated with 74 per cent partially vaccinated.

29,287 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 32,454 first doses have also been delivered to residents.

The territory is still struggling to make the necessary ground in terms of moving to step four of the Emerging Wisely plan, with only an extra 500+ people having been vaccinated in the past week.

For the territory to advance to the next phase, they need to meet the threshold of being at least 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

The territory reaching step four of the plan would mean restrictions being eased on leisure travel.

This week, Fort McPherson became the first NWT community to reach the 75 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

Four other communities, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Norman Wells and Ulukhaktok have reached the 70 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

Eight communities in territory remain under the 50 per cent mark. Jean Marie River, Gamètì, Fort Good Hope and Łutselk’e are over 40 per cent vaccinated while Wekweètì, Wrigley and Kakisa are over 30 per cent vaccinated.

Colville Lake continues to trail way behind as they are still only at a 20 per cent vaccination rate.

The rates for residents aged 18-29 continues to be well behind the rest of the population as they are only between 48-53 per cent fully vaccinated.