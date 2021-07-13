Young Dene kicked off Folk on the Rocks lineup

- Advertisement -

Young Dene has been removed from the lineup of the Folk on the Rocks Festival, set to kick off this Friday, due to allegations of violence from “several persons.”

In a statement on its website today, the festival said they had “been contacted by several persons who have shared alleged experiences of violence.”

“A key priority of Folk On The Rocks is the safety of our audience, staff, and artists,” the statement read. “This idea of safety extends to all aspects of what it means to safely celebrate music and community spaces free from harm.”

The festival also thanked the people who came forward.

A spokesperson for the RCMP declined to comment due to privacy concerns.

MyTrueNorthNow.com also reached out to Young Dene’s talent agency, Triple A Talent, but they did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.