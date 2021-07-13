Boil water advisory lifted in Sachs Harbour

- Advertisement -

The boil water advisory in Sachs Harbour has been lifted.

The issue was precautionary, after higher than usual turbidity was detected in the town’s drinking water.

According to the Department of Health and Social Services, most boil water advisories in the territory since records began have been due to higher turbidity in the water — 24 out of 29.

Higher turbidity is essentially dirty water, usually muddy water which gathers in the drinking water source and makes it harder for water treatment plants to clean the water.



In Fort Simpson and Hay River, higher turbidity happened because of high water levels leading to more run-off in the water, which had caused flooding in the communities.

Water levels on Great Slave Lake reached the highest level recorded since monitoring began in the 1930s this past summer. Researchers found that water levels on Great Slave Lake will not likely return to normal historical levels for an extended period of time.

There have been no illnesses associated with drinking water reported in the community.

The advisory was issued on June 10.

The Department of Health and Social Services recommends that residents and

businesses flush their water supply by running taps for one minute, changing all filters and cleaning appliances like coffee and ice-making machines and water tanks.