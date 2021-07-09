For this true north tale I got to sit down with Chef Niki of Fishy People and we talked about Fishy People’s new business venture down in Old Town, and how there are so many more ways to cook up a fish than people realize. To start off our chat Niki tells us how she ended up in Yellowknife.
After adjusting to the minus 40 Niki realized something
Three years ago when Fishy People started at the farmers market with Fish On The Bay, they debuted their now popular fish sausage, Chef Niki gives us a bit of a history lesson on how the fish sausage came to be.
Recently Fishy People bought and renovated a restaurant down on McDonald Drive in Old Town, and they’ve opened up the first plan part of the space called The Garden, which is a relaxing hangout spot located right there on the water where you can take in the great view and enjoy some Fishy People’s delicious food. Here’s chef Niki talking about what’s next for Fishy People’s new business venture after opening up The Garden.
Niki has called Yellowknife home for five years and I asked Niki, what is it about Yellowknife compared to everywhere else she’s been it’s made her stick around this long.