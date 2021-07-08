Hay River road and parks projects get federal funding

- Advertisement -

Several park and road projects received federal funding in Hay River this past week, as the town enters a busy construction season.

Senior administrative officer Glenn Smith told town councillors at a council meeting on June 29 that two of four road projects were approved to go toward planned upgrades of Capital Drive and Industrial Drive.



Capital Drive will see the sidewalks on both sides of the road replaced, while Industrial Drive is a longer term project, with that work likely not to happen until 2024. Smith said the town had until 2027 to spend the funding.

Smith said the other two projects were not expected to receive funding.

Three parks are also set to get a facelift after the town received approval from a federal fund for more than $700,000.

The Vail Island Multirecreation Area, the Port Landing Marina Bob McMeekin Chamber Park are all receiving an injection of cash for renovations and enhancements, Director of Recreation Services Stephane Milette told Hay River town councillors on Monday.

Smith added consultation with Indigenous groups would be happening before work on the parkas began.

Mayor Kandis Jameson and Councillor Keith Dohey said it was important the town made the most of these funding opportunities, so the town can move forward with different projects.

“It’s good that we’re putting together proposals that are being ranked high enough that we’re able to secure some of this funding, because without those outside funds, we wouldn’t be able to do a lot of these projects,” said Dohey.