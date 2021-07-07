Snowking hosting live concert at Government Dock

- Advertisement -

It’s set to be a couple of live music filled weeks in Yellowknife, with the Snowking Festival kicking concert season off with an afternoon of live performances on the Government Dock.

High Tides and Harmonies is set to take place this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., with performances from Baby Brian and Jay Gilday.

In a post to Facebook, the Snowking Festival said they would be capping the event at 200 people — the limit for outdoor gatherings according to the GNWT’s Emerging Wisely Plan.

The post also warned residents to bring rubber boots and to stay safe along the Government Dock, which has seen high water levels. The City of Yellowknife had put up signs and were warning residents to avoid recreational use of the area