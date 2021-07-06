Arts in the Park returning to Yellowknife for the summer

- Advertisement -

Arts in the Park, a series of outdoor live music events, is returning to Yellowknife beginning tomorrow, July 7th.

Live performances from local artists will take place in Somba K’e Civic Plaza throughout July and August.

Regular Arts in the Park events will take place on Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. with live performances from local artists as well as artisan displays set up throughout the evening.

A lunch-hour special series called Arts in the Park Unplugged, will occur on Wednesdays at 12:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Mayor Steve Payne says the City is supporting more than fourteen performers as well as local artists through Arts in the Park this year.

“Working with the NWT Arts Council, Music NWT, and NWT Arts has helped us to put on this series of community events that celebrate northern talent,” he adds.

Guests for the entirety of both events have been announced.

For this week, Jim Taylor and Ben Russo will be kicking things off Wednesday afternoon while Ryan McCord and PrimeTimePrine will be performing Thursday evening.

Other entertainment for the summer includes performances by Andrea Bettger, Wesley Hardisty, PARTS, and more.

For the full schedule, and to find out how to get involved, visit the city’s website.