Extreme heat warning for Fort Liard, Fort Simpson and Wrigley regions

Environment Canada has declared an extreme heat warning for communities in the Fort Liard, Fort Simpson and Wrigley regions.

The heatwave is expected to last three days, with temperatures set to reach or exceed 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 to 16 degrees Celsius range.

Much of the territory has cooled off after a heatwave last week that saw temperatures reach above 40 degrees celsius in Fort Smith, with record temperatures being set in other parts of the country.

The higher temperatures were due to a “heat dome”, according to federal climatologists. The phenomenon was caused by a strong ridge of high pressure that traps warm air underneath it like a dome, allowing the sun to bake the earth below.

Symptoms of heatstroke can include dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

The elderly, children, pregnant people, and people with chronic health conditions are at higher risk of developing heat stroke or exhaustion.

Wearing loose clothing, staying hydrated, and staying inside during the hottest hours of the day are good ways to avoid heat stroke or exhaustion.