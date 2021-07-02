COVID-19 restrictions lifted at city facilities

- Advertisement -

Restrictions have been lifted at city facilities in Yellowknife after restrictions on indoor gatherings have been lifted.

Masks are no longer required, but are recommended when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Masks are still mandatory on transit because physical distancing isn’t possible, a City of Yellowknife spokesperson said in a statement.

Appointments are no longer needed to go to the Yellowknife Public Library, Fieldhouse, Multiplex, or Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

The Fire Hall is also now open to the public, as are bookings for school and gymnasium bookings.

All drop-in visitors have to fill out a contact tracing form.