Tours and more plus open doors at Legislative Assembly

- Advertisement -

The Legislative Assembly is opening its doors to tours, events and dining in its cafe.

The ledge had been closed to the public throughout the pandemic.

But with the lifting of restrictions on indoor gatherings last week, now the ledge is able to open up again.

“I thank the public for their patience while the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly was closed to visitors over the last 15 months,” Frederick Blake Jr., Speaker of the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly said in a statement.

“I look forward to welcoming you back to the place of the people.”

Tours will be offered daily in English at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and in French on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.