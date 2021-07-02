Yellowknife RCMP investigating suspicious fire at St. Patrick’s Church

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire set at St. Patrick’s Church.

RCMP were on the scene just after midnight on Canada Day, with the City of Yellowknife Fire Division putting out the fire.

The building sustained minor damage. No one was injured.

“We are all aware of the tragedy of the residential school system, unfolding across our country. This incident is concerning for our community in Yellowknife,” Insp. Dyson Smith, Yellowknife RCMP Commander said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“We must be clear, acts of vandalism are criminal acts and those who endanger life and property will be held accountable by law.”

RCMP are treating the fire as suspicious because of similar incidents at other churches elsewhere in Canada.

RCMP said in a statement the investigation is in its infancy.

Yellowknife RCMP, Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services attended and began an investigation.

RCMP are investigating along with the Office of the Fire Marshall for the Northwest Territories.