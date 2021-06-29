Fort Providence man found deceased

- Advertisement -

The Fort Providence man who was swept away in the current of the Mackenzie River has been found deceased.

The man was found by GNWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) helicopter for the Forestry Management Division helicopter yesterday afternoon.

He was reported missing presumed dead yesterday.

He was transported back by boat, with the assistance of ENR and community volunteers to the RCMP.

A Coroner’s Act investigation is now taking place.