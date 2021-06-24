Mystery YK Lotto Max winner claims prize

- Advertisement -

The mystery Yellowknife lottery winner has come forward.

Pedro Patrigas had the winning ticket, and is splitting the prize with his wife Conceita, their daughter Phoebe and several co-workers.

The prize was $1 million, won on a Lotto Max ticket. The ticket was reported in May and had until now gone unclaimed.

“Conceita had checked the Lotto Spot! app and saw there was a big winner in Yellowknife,” he said in a statement. “I thought I should take the ticket to the store and scan it. I didn’t actually think we would be the winners, but we were!”

Patrigas bought the ticket at the downtown Independent Grocer on the day of the draw. Pedro returned to the store to scan the ticket the next day.

“After I scanned the ticket, I ran to Conceita yelling, ‘Call the group! Call the group!’” he said.

“I don’t think anyone believed me at first. We were all so surprised.”

The winners said they haven’t made any big plans for their winnings yet.

“We’re all going to be debt-free!” said Conecita.

Other people in the group said they were planning on travelling when restrictions opened up properly.