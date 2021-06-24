Education grants to cover students’ distance learning costs available again

- Advertisement -

internet costs during the pandemic.

There’s a one-time technology of $750 to assist with the cost of purchasing technology equipment and another monthly grant of $100 to help cover higher internet costs.

Northern students had been struggling during the pandemic as internet costs spiked.

Crystal McDonald — who is Tetlit Gwich’in and enrolled in the office administration program — is attending her classes at Aurora College, predominantly over Zoom and Google Teams, increasing her monthly data usage.

Speaking with MyTrueNorthNow.com in October, McDonald said she was paying $63 for Northwestel’s pulse 10 plan, and couldn’t afford the newly released unlimited internet plans that came to the territory.

“The grants do help but it’s too early for me to tell what my usage and coverage costs may end up,” she said in an email.

In the meantime, McDonald said she is worried that the internet costs may continue to increase.

Unable to return to her job at the school library and the only one paying her bills, McDonald is left hoping she doesn’t go over her data limit.

Applications are due by June 30.

Applications for the grants can be submitted online.