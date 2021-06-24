Extreme heat warning for much of the territory

- Advertisement -

Many parts of the territory are bracing for a heat wave today, with Environment Canada issuing an extreme heat warning that’ll last into next week.

Temperatures are set to reach 28 degrees Celsius during the day with overnight temperatures ranging between 17 and 20 degrees celsius.

The warning applies to those in the Fort Providence Region, including Kakisa, the Fort Simpson Region including Jean Marie River, the Inuvik Region, the South Delta Region – including Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic – the Thebacha Region including Fort Smith, and the Wrigley Region.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said residents should be wary of heat exposure and exhaustion, which can be avoided by wearing loose fitting clothing, using fans and avoiding the sun during the hottest hours of the day.

The OCPHO added that children, impaired adults, or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures and people who are feeling dizzy or disoriented due to the extreme heat, should seek medical attention.