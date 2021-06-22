Sarah Jerome — preserving history

Listen here:
The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada has a new member.
Sarah Jerome, an elder with the Gwich’in Nation, who worked as an Indigenous knowledge educator to youth in the Inuvik region for decades, has been appointed as the NWT’s representative.
Jerome says as an elder, she must pass on the traditional knowledge entrusted to her by her own elders.
The Historic Sites and Monuments Board advises the federal government on the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada.
Jerome says because of the history of how Canada has treated Indigenous people, she is in a unique position.
Jerome hopes she will be able to educate all Canadians about Indigenous history through the position.