Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWTSPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Mrs.Serabi

Mrs. Serabi is a very active and happy girl. She is a young adult looking for a new home. She is a medium-sized dog that will need basic training and manners.

If you or someone you know would love to bring Mrs.Serabi home either stop by the NWTSPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com