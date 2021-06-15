J&J vaccines to be given back to company

- Advertisement -

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses.

However, there may not be much of a need for them according to Tam.

“With the supply of mRNA vaccines(Pfizer and Moderna) coming in and the fact that so many people in our country have already received their first those anyways the opportunities to use the Janssen vaccine is much lower. you’re only looking at the population that’s never had a dose of vaccine,” Tam said.

She said talks are underway with provinces and territories on whether they’ll even use the J&J vaccine once supplied.