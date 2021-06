- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 41-year old Tina Black from Yellowknife.

Black was last seen in downtown Yellowknife at approximately 11:55 p.m. on June 14th.

RCMP say Black is usually seen in the downtown area.

She has brown hair and dark eyes, is 5’3” and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tina Black is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.