Public asked to avoid blocked off area on Williams Avenue

An area has been blocked off to preserve potential evidence in the Williams Avenue area following a call for service the morning of June 14th.

At around 9 a.m., the RCMP and multiple emergency response units from the Yellowknife Fire Division attended a residence in the area.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and that additional resources are being dispatched.

No details have been shared yet as to the cause of the response.

The public is asked to avoid the cordoned off area, although there is not believed to be a public risk at this time.

RCMP say more information is to follow when available.