Terrorism charges laid in London, Ontario attack

Terrorism charges have been laid against the man accused in the death of four people in London, Ontario.

The charges were unveiled in court Monday.

The 20-year-old suspect was already facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police say the suspect intentionally drove his truck into the family out for a Sunday evening walk because of their Muslim faith.

Three generations of the family did not survive and a 9-year-old boy was left an orphan.

***With files from Wendy Gray