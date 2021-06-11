Hay River youth charged after crashing into utility pole

- Advertisement -

Hay River RCMP are charging a 15 year-old after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at approximately 7:35 a.m. on June 5th.

RCMP attended the scene on a service road and saw a black SUV that had damaged a utility pole.

The scene was secured and during the course of the investigation, a 15 year-old male suspect was identified.

He has been charged with two charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one charge each of careless storage of ammunition, mischief over $5000, operating a vehicle without valid driver’s license, failing to remain at scene of an accident and consuming liquor as a minor.

The youth will attend court at an undisclosed date in the future.

The RCMP says no one was injured in the incident but that the vehicle and utility pole were severely damaged.

Hay River Detachment Commander Sgt Kurtis Pillipow says the incident could have had far more serious results, both to the youth, and to other drivers and persons who use the service road.

“It is a stark reminder that drinking and driving is never okay and can result in serious consequences,” he adds.

The power company was advised of the potential hazard due to the collapse of the utility pole into power lines.