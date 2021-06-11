Boil water advisory in Behchokǫ̀ lifted

- Advertisement -

The Boil Water Advisory in Behchokǫ̀ has been lifted according to the Chief Environmental Health Officer.

Residents who receive their water from the Community Government of Behchokǫ̀ were asked to boil their water on Wednesday due to mechanical issues that resulted in higher than normal turbidity or muddy water.

The CEHO says no illnesses associated with drinking water have been reported in the community.

“Turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant and the mechanical issue has been corrected,” he adds.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure.